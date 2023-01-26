 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Elon Musk bullish on Tesla sales as price cuts boost demand

Reuters
Jan 26, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST

Deep price cuts this month have positioned Tesla as the initiator of a price war, but its forecast of a 37% rise in car volume for the year, to 1.8 million vehicles, was down from 2022's pace.

Tesla

Tesla Inc's aggressive price cuts have ignited demand for its electric vehicles, Chief Executive Elon Musk said, playing down concerns that a weak economy would throttle buyers' interest.

The company slightly beat Wall Street targets for fourth-quarter revenue and profit earlier on Wednesday despite a sharp decline in vehicle profit margins, and it sought to reassure investors that it can cut costs to cope with recession and as competition intensifies in the year ahead.

Deep price cuts this month have positioned Tesla as the initiator of a price war, but its forecast of a 37% rise in car volume for the year, to 1.8 million vehicles, was down from 2022's pace.

However, Musk, who has missed his own ambitious sales targets for Tesla in recent years, said 2023 deliveries could hit 2 million vehicles, absent external disruption.