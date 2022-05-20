English
    Elon Musk visits Brazil's Bolsonaro to discuss Amazon plans

    "Super excited to be in Brazil for the launch of Starlink for 19,000 unconnected schools in rural areas & environmental monitoring of Amazon," Elon Musk tweeted Friday morning.

    Associated Press
    May 20, 2022 / 08:53 PM IST
    Telsa and SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk met with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday to discuss connectivity and other projects in the Amazon rainforest.

    The meeting, held in a luxurious resort in Sao Paulo state, was organized by Communications Minister Fbio Faria, who has said he is seeking partnerships with the world's richest man to bring or improve internet in schools and health facilities in rural areas using technology developed by SpaceX and Starlink and also to preserve the rainforest.

    "Super excited to be in Brazil for the launch of Starlink for 19,000 unconnected schools in rural areas & environmental monitoring of Amazon," Elon Musk tweeted Friday morning.

    Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has surged under Bolsonaro, reaching its highest annual rate in more than a decade, according to official data from the national space agency. Bolsonaro's critics say he is largely to blame, having emboldened loggers and land grabbers with his fervent support for the development of the region.

    Bolsonaro and Musk appeared in a video transmitted live on the president's Facebook account, standing together on a stage and answering questions from a group of students.

    A lot can be done to improve the quality of life through technology, Musk told the crowd.

    Although none of the students asked about Musk's prospective purchase of Twitter, Bolsonaro said that it represented a breath of hope.

    Freedom is the cement for the future, he said.

    Musk has offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but said this week the deal cant go forward until the company provides information about how many accounts on the platform are spam or bots.

    Like Musk, Bolsonaro has sought to position himself as a champion of free speech and opposed the deplatforming of individuals including his ally, former U.S. President Donald Trump.

    The meeting with Bolsonaro occurs just five months before the far-right leader will seek a second term in a hotly anticipated election.



    Associated Press
    Tags: #Brazil #Elon Musk #starlink
    first published: May 20, 2022 08:53 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.