Electrical cords, metal pipes: In Kherson, signs of torture emerge

New York Times
Nov 17, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST

The site in an unassuming office building in the center of Kherson was a secret detention center for the Russian Security Services, a successor agency to the KGB, Ukrainian prosecutors said Wednesday.

To reach the dank, eerie basement where Russian police detained Ukrainian civilians required navigating a crumbling concrete stairway into a dark abyss below.

The site still reeked of smoke from a fire. Plastic zip ties used for binding hands were scattered around the hallway, along with yard-long sections of plastic and metal pipe — evidence, Ukrainian war crimes investigators said, that the basement had been a site of torture and abuse.

When headlamps swept over the walls of the chamber, dozens of drawings came into view, scratched into the soft plaster of the walls. Some were crude pictures of houses; others marked the names of people detained or recorded the number of days they had spent there.

The liberation of Kherson last week was largely a jubilant affair. After months of bloody combat, the Russians withdrew from the southern city without a fight. A crowd poured into a central square, and when Ukrainian soldiers arrived, women hugged them, and men hoisted them into the air.

A darker side emerged Wednesday: torture chambers. Ukrainian prosecutors fanned out in seven teams for a first day of investigating war crimes in the city and by afternoon said they had found 11 detention centers, including four sites they believed the Russians used to hold and torture civilians.