Election of Kamala Harris as next US vice president a historic moment: Indian-Americans

For Indian-Americans, the election of Kamala Harris as the next US vice president is a historic moment and a day they have been long waiting for.

Biden, 77, and Harris, 56, would be sworn in as the president and vice president of the United States on January 20, 2021.

She will also be the first-ever Indian-origin, first-ever Black and first-ever African-American vice president of the US.

To have Kamala Harris of Indian descent to become the first vice president, a woman of colour in this country, history has been made, North Carolina-based eminent Indian-American Swadesh Chatterjee told