172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|election-of-kamala-harris-as-next-us-vice-president-a-historic-moment-indian-americans-6087101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2020 11:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Election of Kamala Harris as next US vice president a historic moment: Indian-Americans

Biden, 77, and Harris, 56, would be sworn in as the president and vice president of the United States on January 20, 2021.

PTI

For Indian-Americans, the election of Kamala Harris as the next US vice president is a historic moment and a day they have been long waiting for.

Biden, 77, and Harris, 56, would be sworn in as the president and vice president of the United States on January 20, 2021.

She will also be the first-ever Indian-origin, first-ever Black and first-ever African-American vice president of the US.

Close
To have Kamala Harris of Indian descent to become the first vice president, a woman of colour in this country, history has been made, North Carolina-based eminent Indian-American Swadesh Chatterjee told
First Published on Nov 8, 2020 10:51 am

tags #Kamala Harris #US Election 2020 #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.