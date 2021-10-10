MARKET NEWS

El Salvador to use bitcoin gains to fund veterinary hospital: President Nayib Bukele

Bitcoin lost almost 10% of its value on September 9, after the Central American nation became the first worldwide to authorize the cryptocurrency as legal tender. But it has surged more than 30% in the past week to its highest levels since May.

Reuters
October 10, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST

El Salvador will invest some of the $4 million gains it has obtained from its bitcoin operations to build a veterinary hospital, President Nayib Bukele said.

The Bitcoin Trust, which Congress authorized in August, with a balance of $150 million, now has a "surplus" of $4 million, Bukele said.

”So we decided to invest a part of that money in this: a veterinary hospital for our furry friends,” Bukele wrote on Twitter.

Bukele said the veterinary hospital would services for basic and emergency care as well as rehabilitation.
Reuters
Tags: #bitcoin #El Salvador #hospital #World News
first published: Oct 10, 2021 09:49 am

