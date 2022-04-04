English
    Eight dead in Russian shelling in south Ukraine: Kyiv

    "As a result of enemy shelling, seven residents of Ochakiv were killed and another 20 were injured. In the city of Mykolaiv one person died and 14 people were wounded, among them the child," the Ukrainian Prosecutor General said in a statement referring to attacks on Sunday.

    April 04, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST
    Bodies lie in a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. Ukrainian troops are finding brutalized bodies and widespread destruction in the suburbs of Kyiv, sparking new calls for a war crimes investigation and sanctions against Russia. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

    Eight people were killed and 34 wounded in recent Russian attacks on two towns in southern Ukraine, prosecutors in Kyiv said Monday, as the West warns Moscow of more sanctions over civilian killings.

    Tags: #Kyiv #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Apr 4, 2022 02:28 pm
