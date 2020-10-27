Eiffel Tower area evacuated briefly after bag filled with ammunition found: Police

Earlier, police said the area around the Arc de Triomphe had been evacuated following a bomb threat.
Reuters
The Paris Champ de Mars park around the Eiffel Tower was evacuated briefly following the discovery of a bag filled with ammunition, a police spokesman said on October 27.
He added that the evacuation of the park was over now.
Earlier, police said the area around the Arc de Triomphe had been evacuated following a bomb threat. Police are continuing the search there.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 10:18 pm