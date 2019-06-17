Egypt's former president Mohamed Mursi dies: state television

He had been serving a seven-year sentence for falsifying his candidacy application for the 2012 presidential race.
Former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi has died in court, state television reported on Monday.
It said Mursi had fainted after a court session and died afterwards.
Mursi, a top figure in the Muslim Brotherhood, was toppled by the military in 2013 after mass protests against his rule. He had been serving a seven-year sentence for falsifying his candidacy application for the 2012 presidential race.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 09:33 pm