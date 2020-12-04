Egyptian Model Salma El-Shimy Arrested For Posing At Ancient Necropolis Of Saqqara

Egyptian model Salma el-Shimy. (PC- Instagram/ @salma.elshimy.officiall)

Egypt’s tourism investigation department arrested an Egyptian model Salma el-Shimy and her photographer following a photoshoot at the ancient necropolis of Saqqara.

Salma el-Shimy and her photographer have been accused by a lawyer of disrespecting Egypt’s cultural heritage by posing in a phaoronic-style outfit. He filed a complaint to the attorney general, reported state-affiliated paper Al-Akhbar al-Youm.

TikTok star Faisal Shaikh talks about life as an influencer after the ban on the video sharing platform

Also, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa El-Waziry had announced the investigation on November 30, reported Al-Ahram newspaper.

In the images posted by El-Shimy on Instagram, she could be seen wearing a white dress with a belt, necklace and headband in ancient Egyptian style. Also, in some of the images, the Egyptian model was even seen posing in front of the Pyramid of Djoser which was built in the 27th century BC.

Apart from this, El-Shimy posted a TikTok video on her Instagram account, where she can be seen doing a ramp walk in front of the Pyramid of Djoser.

The news report comes amid the Egyptian administration's crackdown on self-expression. Earlier in July, several women were jailed for two years for posting videos of themselves dancing on TikTok. The administration accused them of "violating the values and principles of the Egyptian family" and indecency, reported The Independent.

In a similar manner, prominent belly-dancer Sama el-Masry was jailed for three years on the charges that she had stirred up "immorality" by posting on TikTok.

Egypt in 2018 adopted a cybercrime law which enables the administration to censor the internet and exercise surveillance of communications. Penalty under the law is imprisonment for at least two years and a fine of up to 300,000 Egyptian pounds.