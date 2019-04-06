App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2019 01:25 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Egypt to slash fuel subsidies as it nears end of IMF programme

Fuel prices have increased steadily over the past three years.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Egypt will remove subsidies on most energy products by June 15, it told the International Monetary Fund in a January letter released by the IMF on April 6 as part of a review of Cairo's three-year, $12 billion loan programme with the lender.

This will mean increasing the price to consumers of gasoline, diesel, kerosene and fuel oil, which are now at 85-90 percent of their international cost, said the letter, which is dated Jan. 27.

The letter from Egypt's finance minister and central bank governor was included in an IMF staff report dated Jan. 28 and published following the disbursement in February of the fifth out of six tranches of the loan.

The loan programme began in 2016 and is tied to reforms that have included a sharp devaluation of the Egyptian pound and the introduction of a value-added tax. They have helped steady Egypt's economy but also put millions of Egyptians under increased economic strain.

related news

Fuel prices have increased steadily over the past three years. LPG and fuel oil used for electricity generation and bakeries are not included in the commitment to reaching full cost recovery through subsidy cuts, the letter said.

The government said in its letter that after starting to link less-used Octane 95 petrol to international prices - which it accomplished in April - it would introduce similar indexation mechanisms for other products in June, with the first price adjustments expected in mid-September.

The government noted it had also put in place a hedging mechanism to protect against shocks in oil and other commodities. In its review, however, the IMF "advised caution in using financial instruments with upfront costs that protect only temporarily against extreme price movements", referring to hedging.

DEBT TARGET

Since starting the IMF loan programme, Egypt has borrowed heavily from abroad.

In its letter, the government said it intended to reduce its general debt from a projected 86 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by the end of June to 72 percent by June 2023. Debt was equal to 93 percent of GDP in June 2018.

It also committed to fully eliminating arrears held by the state-owned Egyptian General Petroleum Company (EGPC) by the end of June this year. The arrears stood at $1.043 billion at the end of 2018.

Egypt said it had capped the government's ability to borrow from the central bank via an overdraft account at 66 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.82 billion) in 2018/19, equal to 10 pct of the previous three years' revenue, as a way of managing liquidity and reducing inflation.

The central bank would gradually phase out subsidised lending to small- and medium-sized enterprises and social housing programmes and instead these programmes would be financed directly from the state budget, the letter said.

The sale of stakes in at least 23 state-owned enterprises over between 24 and 30 months starting in April 2018 was expected to raise around 80 billion Egyptian pounds, it added.

The IMF said in its review that Egypt's reform programme was "broadly on track".

"The progress on structural reforms has been mixed, but the programme objectives remain achievable," it said.

"Sustained efforts are needed to advance critical reforms in competition, industrial land allocation, transparency and governance of state-owned enterprises, and public procurement."

A recent tightening of global financial conditions had worsened the balance of risks, with Egypt vulnerable to any unexpected increase in oil prices, the IMF said.

"Calls on state-guaranteed loans, which have been increasingly used to finance large infrastructure projects by public entities, or other contingent liabilities could also put pressure on public debt," the report said.

The IMF did not explain the delay in publishing the review.
First Published on Apr 6, 2019 01:15 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #IMF #oil #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Girl Students Complain of 'Misbehaviour' by Teacher in Tamil Nadu Acho ...

Lights, Camera, Election! Why Film Stars are a Good Bet at the Ballot ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Released Matric Result; Official Si ...

'Sexually Harassed' by BJD Member, Woman Attempts Self-immolation Outs ...

Maruti Suzuki Cut Vehicle Production by Around 21 Per Cent in March

Bihar Board Declared BSEB Class 10 Matric Result at bsebinteredu.in; N ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Matric Result Out at bsebinteredu.i ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Declared Matric Result at bsebinter ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019 Declared at bsebinteredu.in; 80.73% Passe ...

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

In Odisha, politically-owned media houses sing to tunes of patron part ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 6: Gauraksha takes hold, c ...

Criminal Justice review: Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripath ...

US says has received sufficient H-1B visas in just five days to meet 6 ...

Premier League: Liverpool leave it late against Southampton to move tw ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus waters: For both India and Pakistan, the choice is between provi ...

WhatsApp Stickers: How to download Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa ...

Watch: Kiran Bedi's granddaughter accuses Bedi of misusing her powers ...

Maharshi teaser: Packed with everything that we love about Mahesh Babu

’83: Ranveer Singh is becoming a hurricane, trains with Kapil Dev

Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas are the J sisters be ...

Donald Trump receives flak for calling asylum seeking people 'animals'

Cristiano Ronaldo turns into a football coach for his little tot!

Exclusive: This beautiful 300 year old fort-resort has become Salman K ...

Happy Birthday Paul Rudd: Is the Clueless actor really turning 50? His ...

Rahul Gandhi attends to injured journalist in Kerala, carries him to t ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.