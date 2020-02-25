App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 05:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Egypt state TV: Ex-President Mubarak has died at 91

Mubarak, who was in power for almost three decades, was forced to resign on February 11, 2011, after following 18 days of protests around the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Egypt's state TV says the country's former president Hosni Mubarak, ousted in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, has died at 91.

Mubarak, who was in power for almost three decades, was forced to resign on February 11, 2011, after following 18 days of protests around the country.

The Arab Spring uprisings had convulsed autocratic regimes across the Middle East.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 04:55 pm

