App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Egypt secures $1.2 billion from China EximBank for light rail to new capital

The loan has a 1.8 percent interest rate and matures in five years, Transport Minister Hisham Arafat said. He said $461 million would go to infrastructure and $739 million for trains

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Egypt has agreed a $1.2 billion deal with the Export-Import Bank of China (EximBank) to finance a light rail system from an industrial city on the outskirts of Cairo to a new capital it is building, the transportation minister said.

The loan has a 1.8 percent interest rate and matures in five years, Transport Minister Hisham Arafat said. He said $461 million would go to infrastructure and $739 million for trains.

Five state-run companies and three private ones are involved in the construction expected to completed within two years, he added.

The rail link, which Arafat said will be 68 km (42 miles) long, will connect the 10th of Ramadan city to the new administrative capital.

The new capital, announced in March 2015, is intended partly to reduce crowding in Cairo but will also be home to government ministries and an airport.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #Business #Companies #world

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.