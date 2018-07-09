App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Egypt court sentences Lebanese woman to 8 years in prison over 'insulting' online video

The Egyptian court's judgement came after the Lebanese woman posted a video online in which she allegedly insulted Egyptians.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Lebanese woman was sentenced to eight years in prison in a judgement passed by an Egyptian court on Saturday, according to report by the state media.

The sentence came after the woman posted a video online in which she allegedly insulted Egyptians. The court has set July 29 as the date for her appeal.

She was also fined 10,700 Egyptian pounds (around Rs 41,000). She had been arrested in May before leaving Cairo.

According to a report by The Times of Israel, the accused Mona el-Mazbouh was originally sentenced for 11 years in prison. But, the sentence was later reduced to eight. However, it remains unclear as to why the sentence was reduced.

related news

According to the report, el-Mazbouh was also charged for, “deliberately broadcasting false rumours which aim to undermine society and attack religions”.

Authority took action after she posted a 10-minute video online in which she used swear words to describe her vacation in Egyptian capital Cairo, where she claims she was sexually harassed.

However, she had posted an apology video, saying, “I definitely did not mean to offend all Egyptians.”

In May, Egyptian authorities had arrested activist Amal Fathy after she posted a video online in which she spoke about her negative experience in and outside a local bank branch. Fathy has since remained in custody.

London-based non-governmental organization Amnesty International, have described Fathy’s arrest as a “new low in Egypt’s crackdown on freedom of expression” and have demanded her release.

In June, Egypt’s parliament approved a bill placing social media accounts, blogs and websites with more than 5,000 followers under the supervision of the country’s top media regulatory body. The regulatory body is empowered to put in place measures that include blocking the users if they are found to be spreading false information, inciting violence or violating the law.

 
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 03:14 pm

tags #Egypt #Trending News #World News

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.