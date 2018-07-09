Egypt court sentences Lebanese woman to 8 years in prison over 'insulting' online video

A Lebanese woman was sentenced to eight years in prison in a judgement passed by an Egyptian court on Saturday, according to report by the state media.

The sentence came after the woman posted a video online in which she allegedly insulted Egyptians. The court has set July 29 as the date for her appeal.

She was also fined 10,700 Egyptian pounds (around Rs 41,000). She had been arrested in May before leaving Cairo.

According to a report by The Times of Israel, the accused Mona el-Mazbouh was originally sentenced for 11 years in prison. But, the sentence was later reduced to eight. However, it remains unclear as to why the sentence was reduced.

According to the report, el-Mazbouh was also charged for, “deliberately broadcasting false rumours which aim to undermine society and attack religions”.

Authority took action after she posted a 10-minute video online in which she used swear words to describe her vacation in Egyptian capital Cairo, where she claims she was sexually harassed.

However, she had posted an apology video, saying, “I definitely did not mean to offend all Egyptians.”

In May, Egyptian authorities had arrested activist Amal Fathy after she posted a video online in which she spoke about her negative experience in and outside a local bank branch. Fathy has since remained in custody.

London-based non-governmental organization Amnesty International, have described Fathy’s arrest as a “new low in Egypt’s crackdown on freedom of expression” and have demanded her release.

In June, Egypt’s parliament approved a bill placing social media accounts, blogs and websites with more than 5,000 followers under the supervision of the country’s top media regulatory body. The regulatory body is empowered to put in place measures that include blocking the users if they are found to be spreading false information, inciting violence or violating the law.