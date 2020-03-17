App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Egypt Army vows to bring transition to democracy in Egypt

The new move to put restrictions on movements of Mubarak loyalists came as mystery continued to surround the whereabouts of the deposed president and his family.


The new move to put restrictions on movements of Mubarak loyalists came as mystery continued to surround the whereabouts of the deposed president and his family.


While officially it is stated that Mubarak has shifted to his Sharm-al-Sheikh resort residence, other reports in the Arab media said he may have moved to Europe or the Gulf.


There was no word or mention of the ex-president from the new regime.


As a further sign of order returning, the Supreme Military Command Council, which has taken over the reins after Mubarak fled to his Sharm-al Sheikh resort retreat, announced that night curfew would be now in force only post midnight.


Protesters are divided over maintaining their vigil of the Square, while some want to go back home, others want to stay to ensure that military abides by its commitment to transfer power to civilian government through free and fair elections.


Earlier, in its third statement so far, the new regime headed by Mubarak loyalist 75-year-old Field Marshal Mohammed Hussein Tantawi who heads the Supreme Council of the Armed forces, said that it respects the mood of the people.


"The Council will issue further statements that will announce forthcoming steps, measures and arrangements, and it affirms at the same time that it is not a replacement for the legitimacy that is acceptable to the people," a military statement said.


The repercussions of the downfall of Mubarak are creating ripples as reports said that hundreds of policemen were out on the streets in Ismailiya, alleging that senior officers had forced them to shoot at protesters.


The police and Mubarak's secret police are the most detested elements of the ex-regime and have been target of popular wrath.


It was the longest night for the Egyptians, as joyful people in thousands were still holding celebrations as dawn broke in the Egyptian capital singing and dancing in the streets.


"Some of us want to return home. Others want to stay on to guard our victory. We are forming a Facebook group to keep in touch", a protester who was going home said.


Another democracy vigilante declared, "We propose to return and meet here each year on January 25 the start of the protest".


Most of the thousands gathered there described the announcement of stepping down of Mubarak as the "most momentous day of their life".

The Army also lifted all the barricades on the road adjacent to the museum. The soldiers and civilian volunteers also cut metal barriers and barbed wire as cranes took away torched vehicles.



Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Feb 13, 2011 09:31 am

tags #civilian government #election 2010 #elections #Mubarak loyalists #Supreme Military Command Council #World News

most popular

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: GoAir suspends all international operations for one month

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: GoAir suspends all international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.