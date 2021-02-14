MARKET NEWS

Egypt | Archaeologists discover ancient mass production brewery in city of Abydos

The site in Egypt's Sohag Governorate likely dates back to the reign of King Narmer around 3,100 BC.

Reuters
February 14, 2021 / 07:29 PM IST
Undated image shows archaeologists discover a 5000-year-old mass production brewery in the ancient city of Abydos at Sohag Governorate in Egypt, in this image released on February 13, 2021 by Joint Egyptian-American Archaeology Mission Handout via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities. (PC-The Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/Handout via REUTERS)

Archaeologists have discovered a 5,000-year-old brewery that could produce thousands of litres of beer in the ancient Egyptian city of Abydos, Egypt's tourism and antiquities ministry said.

The site in Egypt's Sohag Governorate likely dates back to the reign of King Narmer around 3,100 BC, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Egypt unveils ancient funerary temple south of Cairo

Dr. Matthew Adams, one of the leaders of the Egyptian-American mission that made the discovery, said they believe the beer was used in royal burial rituals for Egypt's earliest kings.

The brewery, which had a production capacity of 22,400 litres, was split into eight sections each containing 40 clay pots used to warm mixtures of grain and water.

Officials are keen to show off newly discovered artefacts as they try to revive visitor numbers after Egypt's tourism industry received a painful blow during the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of tourists visiting the country dropped to 3.5 million last year from 13.1 million in 2019.
Reuters
first published: Feb 14, 2021 07:29 pm

