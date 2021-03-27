Efforts to refloat ship stranded in Suez Canal suspended till March 27: Sources

Some vessels could still change course, but the crush of ships listing the Suez Canal as their destination shows that an even-greater backlog looms for shippers already under pressure amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP)

Efforts to refloat the giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal were suspended late on Friday and will be resumed March 27, three canal sources said.

The latest attempt to dislodge the Ever Given tanker started earlier on Friday after dredging operations to remove 20,000 cubic metres of sand at the tanker’s bow.