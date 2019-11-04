Editor's Take | Indians now seek E-2 Investor Visa to work in US

With the number of Indians getting H-1B visas to the US dwindling and the waiting period for an EB-5 visa stretching to nearly seven years, many Indians are now eyeing the E-2 visa route as their ticket to American shores.

The E-2 visa is a non-immigration programme under which an individual can set up a business and work in the US at an investment of $100,000.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out all about the E-2 Investor Visa.

