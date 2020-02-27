Editor's Take | COVID-19 may have bigger impact on airlines than 9/11 attacks

Although cases of the novel coronavirus are declining in China, it is spreading to other parts of the world. The outbreak has already impacted the aviation industry, but if the virus is not contained soon, airlines would be hurt much more than what they experienced following the 9/11 attacks.

The International Air Transport Association has estimated that globally airlines could lose up to $30 billion. So far, aviation companies in China have been by around $12.8 billion in losses over flight disruptions.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Prince Thomas to understand how badly airlines have been hurt, especially Indian carriers.