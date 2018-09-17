App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 10:25 AM IST | Source: Reuters

ECB's Makuch says he may consider leaving his post early

Makuch, whose term ends in 2021, told reporters he considers finance minister Peter Kazimir as a suitable replacement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

European Central Bank policymaker Jozef Makuch may consider stepping down as head of Slovakia's central bank early to allow parliament to appoint a successor before what are expected to be highly divisive elections in spring 2020, he said.

That would avoid the prospect of political wranglings leading to his post being left vacant for an extended period, as has happened in Slovenia, which has been unable to pick a new governor since March.

Makuch, whose term ends in 2021, told reporters he considers finance minister Peter Kazimir as a suitable replacement.

"The next government will likely be made of several parties with a different world view," Makuch said, addressing rumours in the Slovak press that he is preparing for an early departure. "That could lead to political instability and early elections."

related news

"Parliament may not be able to elect a candidate and there is a question whether it would not be better for the central bank to have a (new) governor before the elections... It would strengthen the independence of the bank," Makuch said.

Opinion polls show that as many as eight parties could be elected to parliament in the 2020 vote, with the three-party centre-left governing coalition losing its majority and the opposition failing to gain a convincing upper hand.

Makuch said he has not made a final decision to leave and would have to discuss his status with the prime minister and the president.

"I have no say in who my successor would be," Makuch said. "But in my opinion minister Kazimir would be a good governor."

"His lack of experience in central banking is not a problem as Ecofin deals with all important monetary issues," he added.

A lengthy vacancy would be a further blow to the ECB, one of Europe's most powerful institutions, which has also been without a Latvian Governor for most of this year.

The ECB, which has revived the euro zone economy with a lengthy stimulus programme, agreed last week to curb support even as risks to growth are on the rise.

Makuch said the decision was appropriate and the assessment that risks were broadly balanced was correct.

"We're not underestimating the risks, we're analysing them," he said. "Based on what we know now, the development is stable, risks are balanced, with some downside risks to GDP growth.

"We don't see any reason to spread gloomy mood or panic," he said.

 
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 10:20 am

tags #ECB #Market news #World News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.