ECB sees global economic slowdown in 2019

"Looking ahead, global economic activity is expected to decelerate in 2019 and remain steady thereafter," the ECB said in its regular economic bulletin."Global inflationary pressures are expected to rise slowly as spare capacity diminishes," it added.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 02:44 pm