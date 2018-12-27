App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 02:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

ECB sees global economic slowdown in 2019

"Looking ahead, global economic activity is expected to decelerate in 2019 and remain steady thereafter," the ECB said in its regular economic bulletin.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The global economy is set to slow down in 2019 and stabilise thereafter, the European Central Bank said on Thursday.

"Looking ahead, global economic activity is expected to decelerate in 2019 and remain steady thereafter," the ECB said in its regular economic bulletin.

"Global inflationary pressures are expected to rise slowly as spare capacity diminishes," it added.
First Published on Dec 27, 2018 02:44 pm

tags #ECB #global economy #World News

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.