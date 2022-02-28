English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Learn what it takes to manage a passive fund investment. Register now.
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    ECB says Russia bank subsidiary likely to fail

    The European Central Bank said early Monday that the bank had 13.6 billion euros in assets at the end of last year, but has experienced "significant deposit outflows" due to "geopolitical tensions."

    Reuters
    February 28, 2022 / 07:24 AM IST
    Image: Reuters

    Image: Reuters

    An Austria-based subsidiary of Russia's state-owned Sberbank has been ruled likely to fail after depositors fled due to the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    The European Central Bank said early Monday that the bank had 13.6 billion euros in assets at the end of last year, but has experienced "significant deposit outflows" due to "geopolitical tensions."

    The ECB said Vienna-headquartered Sberbank Europe AG "is likely to be unable to pay its debts or other liabilities as they fall due."

    The bank is a fully owned subsidiary of Russia's Sberbank, whose majority shareholder is the Russian government. Europe's bank resolution board separately said it has imposed a payments ban on money owed by the bank and a limit on how much depositors can withdraw.

    The board will decide on further steps, which could include restructuring, selling or liquidating the bank. Europe's bank resolution board separately said it has imposed a payments ban on money owed by the bank and a limit on how much depositors can withdraw.

    Close
    Sberbank Europe operates 185 branches and has more than 3,933 employees.
    Reuters
    Tags: #ECB #Russia #Russia Bank #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 07:24 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.