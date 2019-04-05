App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 09:08 AM IST | Source: Reuters

ECB rate hike timing pushed further back again: Poll

That change comes only a few months after the central bank shut its monthly asset purchases, known as quantitative easing (QE), and March's offer of new long-term loans, or TLTROs, to start in September.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The European Central Bank will delay any interest rate hikes further into next year than previously thought as euro zone economic growth and inflation prospects have dimmed, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

That change comes only a few months after the central bank shut its monthly asset purchases, known as quantitative easing (QE), and March's offer of new long-term loans, or TLTROs, to start in September.

It is not very different elsewhere in the world, with growth in most major economies predicted to slow and central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, expected to hold off on policy tightening.

The ECB is already on its longest break from changing rates and this week's poll of more than 80 economists showed the central bank will delay any tightening even further.

related news

"To some extent, the ECB's concerns are understandable as its toolbox is empty. Of course, when push comes to shove, the ECB could restart QE. They could even follow the BoJ in its footsteps, buying equities at some point," said Elwin de Groot, head of macro strategy at Rabobank.

"But after massive QE, negative deposit rates and strong forward guidance, core inflation for March still stood just 0.2 percent shy of its all-time low. So the ECB may well prove to be relatively powerless."

The poll showed the ECB is expected to lift interest rates later next year, but inflation was forecast to remain below the Bank's target of just under 2 percent for at least the next three years.

Inflation was forecast to average 1.4 percent in 2019, 1.5 percent in 2020 and 1.6 percent in 2021, broadly unchanged from last month.

"The ECB cannot increase rates just yet, simply because inflation is too weak. They will continue to reinvest everything that comes to maturity in their asset portfolio at least until 2021," said Julien Manceaux, senior economist at ING.

The consensus was for the euro zone economy to grow between 0.2 and 0.4 percent each quarter through to the end of next year, a slight downgrade from last month. One contributor forecast outright contraction next year.

Twenty-nineteen and 2020 growth outlooks for big euro zone economies were downgraded or at best left unchanged in the latest poll compared with the January poll.

Still, the ECB is forecast to raise its deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.30 percent in the third quarter of 2020, according to the consensus, compared with a second quarter hike expected in the previous poll.

But whether the first rate hike comes in the third or fourth quarter was on a knife edge.

Of economists with a view that far out, 51 percent predicted rates to have risen by the end of the third quarter next year and over 55 percent expect it by end-2020.

The refinancing rate was forecast to remain on hold at zero through to the end of next year at least. Last month, a hike was expected at the end of next year.

This latest poll was also the first since 2016 when any respondent has forecast the deposit rate would be cut further. That call echoes eonia money market futures, which have priced in a small chance of a rate cut this year.

"We think a U.S. recession in 2020 will prevent any further normalisation moves and instead push the ECB to more accommodative monetary policy in September 2020," noted Michel Martinez, chief economist for Europe at Societe Generale.

But over 65 percent of economists who answered an additional question said they were confident the euro zone economy would recover significantly from its current downturn. The remaining said they were not.

The median probability of a recession in the euro zone was unchanged at 20 percent in the next 12 months and 30 percent in the next two years.

"Both the ECB and the Fed have turned incrementally more dovish. If all else were to remain constant, this should provide support to the economy and risk assets," noted Ajay Rajadhyaksha, head of macro research at Barclays.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 08:55 am

tags #ECB #European Central Bank #World News

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Can Snap Games Help Snapchat Hold on to Users as it Battles With Insta ...

Congress, AAP Iron Out Differences in Haryana and Delhi, Decision on A ...

Barrack Burnt in Srinagar Jail After Inmates Clash With Authorities in ...

Surprise Test - Coolest Quiz on Politics | Ep 03 |Hindu College, DU

Game Of Thrones: 'Heartbroken' Cersei Lannister Reveals Why She Missed ...

South Africa Close to Finalising World Cup Squad But Doubts Remain

Why Muslims Won’t Repeat Their 2015 Move of Voting for BJP-JDU In Bi ...

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch RCB vs KKR On Live TV ...

Will Withdraw AFSPA from Kashmir Once Normalcy Returns, Says Rajnath S ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Trump says US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be range-bound as RBI l ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Most analysts expect another interest rate cut in June

ADB lowers India's growth projection to 7.2% for FY20

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

Fear of arrest may have stalled Bimal Gurung's campaign, but Gorkhalan ...

No Fathers In Kashmir movie review: Ashvin Kumar's courage and empathy ...

Jet Airways' lenders to invite bids for stake sale on 6 April; ready t ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

Donald Trump claims India is one of the 'highest taxing nations', crit ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Rana Ayyub on global list of journalists under threat: Abuse of those ...

Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival: Poco F1 to be available for Re 1 in a flash sa ...

Priyanka Chopra teases fans with a glimpse of Jonas Brothers’ new tr ...

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s Twitter war escalates

Rashmika Mandanna may not get the desired roles this year, predicts ga ...

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

Game Of Thrones season 4 recap: The monstrous Joffrey Lannister meets ...

Panga: Kangana Ranaut shoots in Delhi, doesn't miss out on her favouri ...

Shazam will have a great opening, predict the stars

Chhappak: Picture of Deepika Padukone on the sets goes viral

PM Narendra Modi biopic's release date rescheduled, confirms producer ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.