App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 12:55 PM IST | Source: Reuters

ECB policy is not on 'autopilot': Christine Lagarde

"To think it's autopilot, that's ridiculous," Lagarde said on Bloomberg TV. "There's a forward guidance which is strong, which is setting a very clear timetable but it's fact dependent. Let's look at the facts, let's look at how the economy evolves."

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

It is ridiculous to believe the European Central Bank's policy is on auto-pilot and that it won't change until a year-long review of the ECB's strategy is completed, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday.

"To think it's autopilot, that's ridiculous," Lagarde said on Bloomberg TV. "There's a forward guidance which is strong, which is setting a very clear timetable but it's fact dependent. Let's look at the facts, let's look at how the economy evolves."

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #Christine Lagarde #ECB #European Central Bank #World News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.