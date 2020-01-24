ECB policy is not on 'autopilot': Christine Lagarde

"To think it's autopilot, that's ridiculous," Lagarde said on Bloomberg TV. "There's a forward guidance which is strong, which is setting a very clear timetable but it's fact dependent. Let's look at the facts, let's look at how the economy evolves."
It is ridiculous to believe the European Central Bank's policy is on auto-pilot and that it won't change until a year-long review of the ECB's strategy is completed, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday.
First Published on Jan 24, 2020 12:45 pm