ECB hikes rates again, vows more in March

Feb 03, 2023 / 12:25 AM IST

The ECB lifted its key rates half a percentage point, as widely expected, seeking to curb soaring prices of energy and food fuelled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The ECB has now raised borrowing costs three percentage points since launching its unprecedented campaign of monetary tightening in July.

The European Central Bank raised interest rates again Thursday and signalled it would "stay the course" with an identical hike next month, even as the outlook in the eurozone brightens.

Earlier the same day, the Bank of England hiked rates for a 10th time in a row, while America's Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs again Wednesday -- albeit at a slower pace.

