App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2018 03:31 PM IST | Source: Reuters

ECB calls for clearer common EU rules to combat money laundering

An EU regulation is directly applicable in the 28 member states, but EU rules against money laundering are currently defined in directives which give governments broad leeway in their application, which has resulted in different levels of enforcement and gaps in the EU framework.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The Vice President of the European Central Bank said on Tuesday that the European Union needed clearer rules to combat money laundering and that they should apply equally in all EU states.

"A higher level of harmonisation of the applicable rules in the form of a regulation should be considered", Luis De Guindos told EU finance ministers during a public debate in a meeting in Luxembourg, which follows a string of high-profile cases of money laundering at banks in the EU.

An EU regulation is directly applicable in the 28 member states, but EU rules against money laundering are currently defined in directives which give governments broad leeway in their application, which has resulted in different levels of enforcement and gaps in the EU framework.
First Published on Oct 2, 2018 03:30 pm

tags #Business #Legal #world

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.