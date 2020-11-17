EasyJet says vaccine news boosts bookings after 1 billion sterling pandemic loss

EasyJet's bookings jumped by 50% on the day there was positive news about a coronavirus vaccine, a brief respite during a pandemic which pushed the British airline to a 1.27 billion pound annual loss, the first in its history.

European travel has been at very low levels for over eight months and easyJet's loss for the 12 months to the end of September showed the extent of the pandemic's impact on the airline -- the first annual loss in its 25 year history.

But chief executive Johan Lundgren said that underlying demand for travel was strong

"We know that down the line people want to travel. Just by the news of the vaccine, you know, last Monday bookings were up close to 50%," he told BBC Radio on Tuesday.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The pandemic has crushed easyJet's finances, forcing it to take on more debt, tap shareholders for money and sell dozens of its aircraft, but Lundgren reassured investors on Tuesday.

"No, we think we're in a good position...at this moment in time," Lundgren said when asked if easyJet would need to raise more money.

"But we also said that we're going to continue to review all the options that are out there to make sure that we can cope with the circumstances and you know there's still a lot of uncertainty about when the recovery is going to take place."

EasyJet has repeatedly said it is keeping its liquidity position under review as the outlook for travel has worsened.

It said that after talks with the Bank of England and the UK government's finance ministry, it will extend its borrowing under a COVID Corporate Finance Facility, staggering repayments and relieving pressure on its balance sheet.

Quarterly cash burn, a key metric watched by investors keen to see costs reduced, improved to 651 million pounds from 774 million pounds in the previous period.

With lockdowns in England, France and Germany, easyJet is currently flying around 20% of planned capacity and said short-term uncertainty was such that it could not provide any financial guidance.