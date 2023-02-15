 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Earthquakes destroy. people rebuild.

New York Times
Feb 15, 2023 / 01:29 PM IST

From afar, we measure catastrophes like the calamity in Turkey and Syria by totaling the numbers of dead and buildings destroyed. Reports describe a spectacularly wide disaster zone, recovery efforts that are too slow, leaving untold hundreds and possibly thousands of victims still buried, alive and dead, under the rubble — and hundreds of thousands more in the cold without homes, food, drinking water or medical supplies.

An earthquake ravaged Turkey.

She wanted to retrieve her medicine, and if memory serves all these years later, also a hairbrush and a photograph from her apartment.

It was in 2009, a couple of days after an earthquake flattened L’Aquila, the capital of Abruzzo, in central Italy. Authorities had closed the city to residents, but the woman and her sister had sneaked in. I found her leaning on a cane in a broken, empty plaza staring up at a midcentury building that the quake had somehow sheared horizontally so that it looked like a pot with its lid askew.

She asked for help.

