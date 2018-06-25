App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 12:15 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Earthquake shakes southern Greece

The US Geological Survey said that the epicentre was offshore, 26 km (16 miles) west of the town of Methoni at a depth of 30.4 km.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook the southwestern area of the Peloponnese in Greece in the early hours of Monday.

Its epicentre was offshore, 26 km (16 miles) west of the town of Methoni at a depth of 30.4 km, the US Geological Survey said.

There were no early reports of serious damage or injuries, officials said.

An aftershock was measured at 3.3, the head of the Athens Geodynamic Institute, Gerasimos Papadopoulos, told Greek TV ERT.

The Peloponnese is a peninsula, separated from mainland Greece by the Corinth canal.

 
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 12:12 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Greece #World News

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

