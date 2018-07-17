Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes off Vanuatu in South Pacific - USGS

There was no immediate tsunami warning or any reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which hit at a depth of 73 km (47 miles) about 474 km (295 miles) north of Vanuatu's island of Santo, the USGS said.
An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck north of the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.There was no immediate tsunami warning or any reports of damage or casualties from the quake, which hit at a depth of 73 km (47 miles) about 474 km (295 miles) north of Vanuatu's island of Santo, the USGS said.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 03:10 pm