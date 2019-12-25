Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes west of Port Hardy, Canada: USGS

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake, which was 10 km deep.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck 177 km (109.98 miles) west of Port Hardy, British Columbia, Canada on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the quake, which was 10 km deep.
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake struck 518 kms west of Vancouver.
First Published on Dec 25, 2019 10:15 am