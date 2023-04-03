 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia's Sumatra island: USGS

AFP
Apr 03, 2023 / 10:06 PM IST

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Sumatra island in western Indonesia on Monday, shaking homes of panicked residents but causing no casualties or damage.

The quake's epicentre was at sea southwest of Padangsidempuan city in northern Sumatra at a depth of 84 kilometres (52 miles), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

It occurred around 9:59 pm (1459 GMT).

The country's meteorology and geophysics agency said there was no tsunami warning after the tremor but told residents nearest the epicentre to beware of potential aftershocks.