Earthquake of 7.2 magnitude strikes off south Philippines

An earthquake of 7.2 magnitude struck off the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on December 29, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake struck 193 km east of the city of General Santos, the USGS said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami threat existed for parts of the Pacific "closer to the earthquake" but there was no tsunami threat to the US state of Hawaii.