Earthquake death toll passes 46,000; desperation for signs of life

Feb 18, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST

Twelve days after the quake hit, workers from Kyrgyzstan tried to save a Syrian family of five from the rubble of a building in Antakya city in southern Turkey.

Displaced Syrians children sit at a temporary accommodation centre erected to support people affected by a devastating earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)

More than 46,000 people have been killed in the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria and the toll is expected to soar, with some 264,000 apartments in Turkey destroyed and many still missing as rescuers listen for signs of life under the rubble.

As Turkey tries to manage its worst modern disaster, concerns were growing over the victims of the tragedy in Syria, with the World Food Programme (WFP) pressuring authorities in the northwest to stop blocking access to the area as it seeks to help hundreds of thousands of people ravaged by earthquakes.

Three people, including a child, were rescued alive. The mother and father survived, but the child died later of dehydration, the rescue team said. One older sister and a twin did not make it.