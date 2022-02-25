English
    EAM Jaishankar speaks to counterparts from Russia, Romania, Hungary & Slovakia

    Jaishankar also held a telephonic conversation with Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on the Ukraine crisis and underlined that dialogue and diplomacy are the best way forward to defuse the situation.

    PTI
    February 25, 2022 / 05:56 AM IST
    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | (File image: Reuters)

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts from Romania, Hungary and Slovakia on the evacuation of stranded Indians from Ukraine.

    "Just spoke to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia on the Ukraine developments. Underlined that dialogue and diplomacy are the best way forward," he tweeted.

    As Ukraine closed its airspace following the Russian military assault, India is focusing on evacuating around 16,000 Indians from Ukraine through its land border crossings with Romania, Hungary, Slovak Republic and Poland. "Deeply appreciate the support from FM @BogdanAurescu of Romania on evacuating Indian nationals from Ukraine.

    @MAERomania to ensure border crossing expeditiously. Times of difficulty-that's what friends are for," Jaishankar tweeted. He also said that Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto promised full cooperation to facilitate the evacuation of Indians.

    "Reached out to my friend FM Pter Szijjrt of Hungary on the Ukraine evacuation. He has promised full cooperation to facilitate evacuation from Debrecen. Thank him for his understanding," Jaishankar said in another tweet. The external affairs minister also appreciated the willingness of his Slovak counterpart to help in facilitating the evacuation of Indian nationals through Slovakia.

    "Spoke to FM @IvanKorcok. Discussed the situation in Ukraine. Appreciate his willingness to facilitate the evacuation of Indian nationals through Slovakia," he said. The Indian embassy in Poland said a camp office is being set up at Krakowiec on the Polish-Ukrainian border that will facilitate transit through Poland to India.

    A similar office is also being set up in Lviv in Ukraine. The Indian embassy in Hungary said it sent a team to the border post of Zohanyi to coordinate and provide assistance to facilitate the exit of Indians from Ukraine.
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 05:56 am

