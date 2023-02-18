 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

EAM Jaishankar calls on Australian PM Anthony Albanese to discuss bilateral strategic ties

PTI
Feb 18, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who arrived here from Fiji, also conveyed personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his Australian counterpart.

EAM S Jaishankar (Image: ANI)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Saturday and held discussions on a range of subjects, including bilateral strategic partnership, economic opportunities, people-to-people ties and cricket.

Jaishankar, who arrived here from Fiji, also conveyed personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his Australian counterpart.

"Delighted to call on PM @AlboMP of Australia today morning in Kirribilli House in Sydney. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. Our discussions reflected the full spirit of our strategic partnership. Apprised @AlboMP of recent developments in that regard," he tweeted.

"It was wonderful to meet with @DrSJaishankar this morning ahead of my trip to India next month. We discussed our strategic partnership, economic opportunities and the people-to-people ties that enrich our nations," Australian Premier Albanese tweeted.