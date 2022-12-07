 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Each passenger carried expected to contribute on average $1.1 to airline industry's net profit: IATA chief Willie Walsh

Dec 07, 2022 / 06:44 AM IST

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) represents around 290 airlines, including Indian carriers, comprising about 83 per cent of the global air traffic.

(Representational image: Philip Myrtorp via Unsplash)

The profitability of airlines is "razor thin" and each passenger carried is expected to contribute to the industry's net profit on average USD 1.1, which is far less than what is needed to buy a cup of coffee in most parts of the world, according to IATA chief Willie Walsh.

On Tuesday, while announcing the update for the industry, Walsh said the economic and geopolitical environment presents several potential risks to the industry's outlook for 2023.

The global airline industry is projected to report a lower loss of USD 6.9 billion in 2022 and post a small net profit of USD 4.7 billion next year, IATA said.

Out of the airline industry's total revenue of USD 727 billion forecast for this year, passenger revenue is pegged at USD 438 billion.

For the airlines, the return on invested capital is projected to be a negative of 1.7 per cent this year and turn positive at 0.6 per cent in 2023, as per the update.