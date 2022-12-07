Each passenger carried expected to contribute on average $1.1 to airline industry's net profit: IATA chief Willie Walsh

The profitability of airlines is "razor thin" and each passenger carried is expected to contribute to the industry's net profit on average USD 1.1, which is far less than what is needed to buy a cup of coffee in most parts of the world, according to IATA chief Willie Walsh.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) represents around 290 airlines, including Indian carriers, comprising about 83 per cent of the global air traffic.

On Tuesday, while announcing the update for the industry, Walsh said the economic and geopolitical environment presents several potential risks to the industry's outlook for 2023.

The global airline industry is projected to report a lower loss of USD 6.9 billion in 2022 and post a small net profit of USD 4.7 billion next year, IATA said.

Out of the airline industry's total revenue of USD 727 billion forecast for this year, passenger revenue is pegged at USD 438 billion.

For the airlines, the return on invested capital is projected to be a negative of 1.7 per cent this year and turn positive at 0.6 per cent in 2023, as per the update.

The job of airline managements will remain challenging as careful watch on economic uncertainties will be critical, he said, adding that airline profitability is razor thin. "Each passenger carried is expected to contribute on average just USD 1.1 to the industry's net profit. In most parts of the world, that's far less than what is needed to buy a cup of coffee," Walsh said. On Tuesday, IATA and McKinsey & Company published a study of profitability trends across the aviation value chain showing that in aggregate, airlines underperform on the financial return that an investor would normally expect. "Despite delivering consistent operating profits pre-pandemic (2012-2019), airlines collectively did not produce economic returns above the industry's Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). "On average the collective Return On Invested Capital (ROIC) generated by airlines was 2.4 per cent below the WACC, collectively destroying an average of USD 17.9 billion of capital each year," the study said. In terms of value creation, pre-pandemic, all sectors of the value chain except airlines delivered ROIC in excess of the WACC. "Although the pandemic (2020-2021) saw losses across the value chain, the study said that in absolute terms airlines' losses led the pack, with ROIC falling below the WACC by an average of USD 104.1 billion annually (-20.6 per cent of revenues). "Airports saw ROIC fall USD 34.3 billion below the WACC and generating the largest economic losses as a percentage of revenue (-39.5 per cent of revenues)," the study said. Citing the study, Walsh said that airlines on an average were not able to benefit financially to the same degree as their suppliers and infrastructure partners. Rewards across the value chain are also disproportionate to risk. Airlines are the most sensitive to shocks but have limited profits with which to build a financial buffer, he added.

PTI

READ MORE