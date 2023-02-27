 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dying children and frozen flocks in Afghanistan’s bitter winter of crisis

New York Times
Feb 27, 2023 / 11:15 PM IST

Afghanistan is gripped by a winter that Afghan officials and aid group officials are describing as the harshest in over a decade, battering millions of people already reeling from a humanitarian crisis.

A general view of Amrullah's house, a child who died of cold in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 30, 2023 (Image: Reuters)

When the temperatures plunged far below freezing in Niaz Mohammad’s village last month, the father of three struggled to keep his family warm. One particularly cold night, he piled every stick and every shrub he had collected into their small wood stove. He scavenged for trash that might burn, covered the windows with plastic tarps and held his 2-month-old son close to his chest.

But the cold was merciless. Freezing winds whistled through cracks in the wall. Ice crept across the room: It covered the windows, then the walls, then the thick red blanket wrapped around Mohammad’s wailing son.

Soon the infant fell silent in his arms. His tears turned to ice that clung to his face. By daybreak, he was gone.

“The cold took him,” Mohammad, 30, told visiting journalists for The New York Times, describing the details of that horrible night.