Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 08:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dutch museum says Vincent van Gogh painting stolen in raid

The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam says “Spring Garden” by the Dutch master was stolen in the early hours of Monday, March 30.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A Dutch museum says that a painting by Vincent van Gogh was stolen in a raid overnight. The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam says “Spring Garden” by the Dutch master was stolen in the early hours of Monday.

Museum director Evert van Os said the institution that houses the collection of American couple William and Anna Singer is “angry, shocked, sad” at the theft of the painting.

The value of the work, which was on loan from the Groninger Museum in the northern Dutch city of Groningen, was not immediately known. Police are investigating the theft.

Close

Before the closure, the museum was hosting an exhibition titled “Mirror of the Soul" with works by artists ranging from Toorop to Mondrian, in cooperation with Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum.

The museum's collection has a focus on modernism such as neo-impressionism, pointillism, expressionism and cubism.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 08:22 pm

