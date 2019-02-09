App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 09, 2019 07:37 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Dutch govt says in talks with 250 companies about Brexit move

Netherlands' Economic Affairs Ministry said that a recruitment programme had brought 42 companies or branch offices and 1,923 jobs from Britain to the Netherlands in 2018.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Dutch government said on February 9 it was in talks with 250 companies about moving operations to the Netherlands from Britain ahead of Britain's exit from the European Union, scheduled for March 29.

The Economic Affairs Ministry said in a report that a recruitment programme had brought 42 companies or branch offices and 1,923 jobs from Britain to the Netherlands in 2018.

The report named Japanese investment bank Norinchukin, media company TVT Media, financial services providers MarketAxess and Azimo, and maritime insurer UK P&I Club among movers.

"In 2019, several companies, including Discovery and Bloomberg have already announced their intention to invest in the Netherlands because of Brexit," the ministry said.

related news

"Additionally, the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency is talking with more than 250 foreign companies considering setting up operations in the Netherlands following Brexit."

It said most were British, but some were American or Asian firms reconsidering their European branch structures.

"These include companies in the financial sector, media and advertising, life sciences & health and logistics," it said.

Companies that have moved some operations to the Netherlands or signalled an intention to do so also include Chicago's Cboe Global Markets, the London Stock Exchange Group, Tradeweb, Panasonic and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.

The European Medicines Agency, which is already operating from a temporary space in Amsterdam, is moving 900 staff to the Netherlands from London by the end of this year.
First Published on Feb 9, 2019 07:35 pm

tags #Brexit #Netherlands #UK

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.