MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us on Jan 21, 22 and 23, 2021 at the ANYBODY CAN TRADE 360° LIVE virtual event. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Dutch government resigns over childcare subsidies scandal

The decision follows a parliamentary inquiry last month that found bureaucrats at the tax service, with government oversight, had driven thousands of families to financial ruin with wrongful accusations of fraud.

Reuters
January 15, 2021 / 07:13 PM IST
Reuters

Reuters

The government of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte collectively resigned on Friday over its mismanagement of childcare subsidies, national broadcaster NOS reported.

Rutte was to inform King Willem-Alexander of the decision and hold a press conference later on Friday.

The decision follows a parliamentary inquiry last month that found bureaucrats at the tax service, with government oversight, had driven thousands of families to financial ruin with wrongful accusations of fraud.

The inquiry report said around 10,000 families had been wrongfully forced to repay tens of thousands of euros of subsidies, leading to unemployment, bankruptcies and divorces. It described such mismanagement over a decade as an "unprecedented injustice".

 
Reuters
TAGS: #Mark Rutte .World News #Netherlands
first published: Jan 15, 2021 07:12 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.