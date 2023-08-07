Dubai's tourism surpasses pre-pandemic levels, 8.55 million tourists in 2023 so far

In the first nine months of 2022, the economy of the emirate expanded by 4.6 percent on an annual basis,

During the first half of this year, Dubai's hospitality and tourism sector achieved a record-breaking performance, surpassing pre-pandemic levels with a higher number of international visitors.

According to the latest data from Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), international visits to Dubai, which is known as the commercial and leisure hub of the Middle East, increased by 20 percent during the first half of the year, as reported by the Dubai Media office on August 6.

Dubai experienced a remarkable increase in international visitors during the first half of 2023, reaching a record-breaking figure of 8.55 million tourists. This performance surpassed the pre-pandemic record of 8.36 million tourists in the first half of 2019, making it the best first-half performance to date.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, highlighted that this surge in visitors not only solidifies Dubai's position as a prominent player in the global tourism industry but also underscores its significance in the broader global economic landscape.

The data confirms Dubai's status as the world's fastest recovering destination, surpassing the expectations of the UN and the World Trade Organisation. These organizations had projected international tourist arrivals to reach between 80 percent to 95 percent of pre-pandemic levels this year, but Dubai has far exceeded these projections.

Dubai's economy has shown robust recovery after the pandemic-induced slowdown, with an estimated growth of 5 percent in the previous year. According to Emirates NBD, it is predicted to further increase by 3.5 percent in 2023. In the first nine months of 2022, the economy of the emirate expanded by 4.6 percent on an annual basis, as reported by the Dubai Statistics Centre.