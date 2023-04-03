 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dubai’s latest boom is pricing out the expats it once coveted

Bloomberg
Apr 03, 2023 / 06:26 AM IST

The couple were asked to leave their home after being told the owner wanted to move in with his family. He then advertised it for $6,000 a month. She’s now suing him for breaking rental rules.

Workers take a break at a construction site for the Dubai Design District in Dubai. Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg

As billionaires snapped up villas in Dubai and the city bulged with new bankers and executives, Ghida was evicted. The landlord had seen a way of doubling the roughly $3,000-a-month rent she and her husband were paying.

The couple were asked to leave their home after being told the owner wanted to move in with his family. He then advertised it for $6,000 a month. She’s now suing him for breaking rental rules. “I am hearing they have a staggering backlog of other tenants with similar situations to mine,” said Ghida, who wanted to be identified by her first name as the dispute continues.

It’s a story similar to dozens of others in Facebook groups, cafes and workplaces, and reflects Dubai’s latest incarnation: an enduring land of opportunity, though with a barrier to entry that just got significantly higher.