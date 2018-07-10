Dubai to get world's largest vertical farm, to feed flyers

Dubai is gearing up to have the world's largest vertical farm covering 1,30,000 square feet.

The farm harvest of 6,000 pounds of greens per day will be used to by Emirates Flight Catering for in-flight meals.

According to a report by CNN, construction of the $40 million vertical farm facility will begin in November.

The project is a joint venture between agri-tech firm Crop One Holdings and Emirates Flight Catering, the report suggests.

Emirates Flight Catering supplies approximately 2,25,000 meals from its base at the Dubai International Airport every day, the report adds.

The facility will use 99 percent less water than outdoor fields.