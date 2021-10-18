MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Dubai signs deal to build infrastructure in Kashmir: Govt

The government said the agreement will see Dubai building infrastructure including industrial parks, IT towers, multi-purpose towers, logistics centres, a medical college and a speciality hospital.

Reuters
October 18, 2021 / 08:32 PM IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File image)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File image)

Dubai has signed an accord to build infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government said on Monday, at a time when the Himalayan region is seeing a resurgence in violence.

No figure for the value of the accord was given.

The memorandum of understanding by Dubai, part of the United Arab Emirates, is the first investment agreement by a foreign government in the sensitive region following the withdrawal of Kashmir's autonomy and the division of the Muslim-majority state into two territories directly ruled from New Delhi.

Kashmir is claimed in full by India and Pakistan but ruled in parts by both.

The New Delhi government said the agreement will see Dubai building infrastructure including industrial parks, IT towers, multi-purpose towers, logistics centres, a medical college and a speciality hospital.

Close

Related stories

"The world has started to recognize the pace (at) which Jammu and Kashmir is traversing on the development bandwagon," Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said in a statement.

The statement said different entities from Dubai had shown keen interest in investment in Kashmir.

However, investment is fraught with risks in the heavily militarised region as evidenced by a spate of militant attacks on civilians and a widespread crackdown by security forces that has left several people dead.

On Monday Indian authorities moved thousands of migrant workers in Kashmir to safer locations overnight while hundreds have fled the Himalayan valley after a wave of targeted killings.
Reuters
Tags: #Dubai #Jammu & Kashmir #Kashmir #Piyush Goyal
first published: Oct 18, 2021 08:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.