Dubai grants Gold Visa to daughters, parents of murdered Indian couple

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has granted the Gold Visa to two Indian sisters and their grandparents after their parents were murdered in a gated community in Dubai, according to a report by Gulf News.

The Golf Visa was handed over to the two Indian sisters and their grandparents by the Dubai Police, in cooperation with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA).

On June 17, a Pakistani worker murdered Indian couple Hiren (48) and Vidhi Adhiya (40) in their villa in Dubai’s Arabian Ranches area after having broken into their house for robbery.

The defendant, who did maintenance jobs at the villa a year earlier, had been stalking the family for some time after he saw a lot of loose cash at the house, the report added. The defendant is currently on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance after public prosecution charged him with premeditated murder, attempted murder and robbery.

According to the report, the decision to grant them the Gold Visa is aimed at helping them continue their education in the UAE. Police proceeded with the paperwork after coming to know that it was their late father’s wish that they complete their studies in the country.

The news report cites Dubai Police as saying that they were in contact with the two sisters after the incident and worked to bring the girls back from India with their grandparents.

Dubai Police provided full scholarships to the girls studying at the Canadian University and Repton School in Dubai and also a place to live with their grandparents.

Under the ‘Victim Support’ programme, the Dubai Police also followed up with the girls and provided them mental support while they were in Dubai.