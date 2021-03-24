English
Dubai deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan, prominent horse racing figure, dies

Sheikh Hamdan, 75, was the brother of Dubai’s current ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. He had been unwell for months and had surgery abroad in October.

Reuters
March 24, 2021 / 08:29 PM IST
Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai’s deputy ruler and for decades one of the most influential figures in international horseracing, has died, Dubai’s ruler said on Wednesday.

Sheikh Hamdan, 75, was the brother of Dubai’s current ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. He had been unwell for months and had surgery abroad in October.


Sheikh Hamdan established his first racing stable, Shadwell Racing, in the United Kingdom in the 1980s and built it into a racing empire with his horses in blue and white silks winning major international races. He owned eight stud farms worldwide, according to local media.

Last June, jockey Jim Crowley completed a treble on the opening day of Royal Ascot with Sheikh Hamdan’s Battaash, Motakhayyel and Nazeer.

Reuters
TAGS: #Dubai #Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum #World News
first published: Mar 24, 2021 08:29 pm

