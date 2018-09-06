App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 06, 2018 11:34 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Drugmaker GSK to eliminate 650 US jobs

The savings from these cuts will help fund increases in research and development and commercial support of new products, Rhyne said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Wednesday it would cut about 650 positions in the United States related to a global restructuring program it announced in July.

The job cuts would include about 100 each in its back office in Philadelphia and at Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and 450 sales representatives, GlaxoSmithKline spokeswoman Mary Anne Rhyne said in a statement.

The savings from these cuts will help fund increases in research and development and commercial support of new products, Rhyne said.

GSK employs about 15,000 people in the United States.
First Published on Sep 6, 2018 11:28 am

tags #Business #GlaxoSmithKline #World News

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.