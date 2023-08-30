English
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Drones targeted 5 regions in biggest attack on Russian soil in 18 months, defence ministry says

    Drones hit an airport in the western Pskov region and were shot down over the regions of Oryol, Bryansk, Ryazan and Kaluga.

    Associated Press
    August 30, 2023 / 07:13 AM IST
    Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of targeting five Russian regions with drones in the early hours of Wednesday in what appears to be the biggest drone attack on Russian soil in the 18 months of fighting in Ukraine.

    Drones hit an airport in the western Pskov region and were shot down over the regions of Oryol, Bryansk, Ryazan and Kaluga.

    The strike in Pskov started a massive fire and four Il-78 transport aircraft were damaged, Russia’s state news agency Tass reported, citing emergency officials.

    first published: Aug 30, 2023 07:13 am

