Driving a a rented Lamborghini, British tourist in Dubai fined £36K in four hours for overspeeding

A British tourist in Dubai was charged a whopping Dh175,000 (£36k) in traffic fines for driving his rented Lamborghini Huracan at twice the speed limit for 33 times within a period of less than four hours on the Sheikh Zayed Road.

As reported by the The National in UAE, the driver aged 25, crossed the speed limit 33 times within hours of renting the Dh1.3 million car from Saeed Ali Rent a Car dealership. The Dubai Police records show that the British tourist drove at a speed between 126kph and 230kph, catching the attention of every radar on the way.

The owners of the dealership say that they were getting the notifications of offences between 2.31am and 6.26am on July 31. The car was hired on the same day. He was captured speeding driving the supercar at a extremely high speeds once on Garn Al Sabkha Road and 32 times on the Sheikh Zayed Road.

Most of the fines imposed were results of over speeding offences taking place minutes apart and two in fact occurred within 60 seconds. A partner in the dealership Faris Iqbal, said that the tourist paid Dh6,000 as rent for two days for the Lamborghini Huracan, against his passport as a ­guarantee.

The tourist, has given his address as Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel and Resort, and he still has the car. However, car dealer Iqbal is not thinking about taking the car back yet. He says, “Once I do, I know I have to surrender it to police. Then who pays the money for the impound?” Iqbal's concerns are valid, as tourists are allowed to leave UAE even after having traffic fines worth thousands of dirhams, as the charges are set in the name of the owner.

The dealership continues to hold onto his passport, even as the dispute over payment continues. Iqbal says, “We can’t pay this amount should the car be taken into the pound.”