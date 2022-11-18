 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Draft COP27 climate deal shows inaction on loss and damage funding

Nov 18, 2022 / 10:08 PM IST

The 10-page draft document is a refined version of the 20-page "non-paper" or an informal draft published by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the climate change conference COP27 on Thursday.

A formal draft of a UN summit's climate deal that came out on Friday makes no mention of India's call for phase down of all fossil fuels.

The draft showed little progress on key issues like loss and damage funding, adaptation fund replenishment and a new collective quantified goal on climate finance.

It also omits references to the need for rich nations to attain "net-negative carbon emissions by 2030" and their disproportionate consumption of the global carbon budget, something that India and other poor and developing countries have stressed during the summit in Egypt.

The "draft text on COP 27's overarching decision" reaffirmed that limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius requires rapid and deep emission cuts.

It puts a "placeholder" for funding arrangements to address loss and damage, meaning that parties are yet to reach a consensus on the matter.